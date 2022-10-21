 
close
Friday October 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

The Crown: Dame Judi Dench's letter in full

The Crown: Dame Judi Dench's letter in full

By Web Desk
October 21, 2022
The Crown: Dame Judi Denchs letter in full

Dame Judi Dench has written a letter to @thetimes calling on @Netflix to insert a disclaimer on #TheCrown to say it’s a “fictionalised drama”. This, she writes, would be a “mark of respect” for the Queen and help “preserve” the streamer’s reputation in the UK.

LETTER IN FULL:

The Crown: Dame Judi Denchs letter in full