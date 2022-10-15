 
close
Saturday October 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix unveils complete list of Top 10 Movies, TV Shows, Series trending

Netflix finally drops its first official list the Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows, Series

By Web Desk
October 15, 2022
Netflix unveils complete list of Top 10 Movies, TV Shows, Series trending
Netflix unveils complete list of Top 10 Movies, TV Shows, Series trending

Netflix finally sheds light on the full list of the Top 10 Movies, TV Shows and Series trending right now.

The full list includes;

TV Shows:

  • The Watcher
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Midnight Club
  • The Blacklist
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • The Sinner
  • The Empress
  • Bling Empire
  • Oddballs
  • Wielka woda

Movies:

  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Blackout
  • Megamind
  • Mr. Harrigan's Phone
  • The Redeem Team
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Last Seen Alive
  • 17 Again
  • Sing 2
  • Old People

Kids:

  • Megamind
  • Oddballs
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • CoComelon
  • Sing 2
  • Island of the Sea Wolves
  • Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Nailed It!
  • Charlotte's Web