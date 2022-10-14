SC seeks details of flood relief activities

Supreme Court of Pakistan. —AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought details from the Sindh government about relief activities for flood victims in the province.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, which heard the case, also sought replies from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) on the matter.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that flood relief is not an issue of administrative powers but that of fundamental rights of people. The Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued orders in the public interest, he added.

The chief justice said the court would not interfere in the relief work, but the Sindh government would have to satisfy that the flood-affected people were getting relief. The Sindh advocate general told the court that civic committees had been formed to monitor relief activities. He prayed to the court to grant one-week time to submit details.

Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer of flood victims, adopted the stance that people were dying in the flood-hit areas, but still a week’s time was being sought even in the age of technology. The advocate general said no death would occur due to delay in getting the answer. The court adjourned the case till October 20.