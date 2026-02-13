US, China held anti-narcotics, intelligence meeting: State media reports

As Chinese state media reported, the US and China recently held a meeting for an important development.

A latest update from the Chinese news agency stated that the United States and China's anti-narcotics intelligence exchange meeting was held from February 10 to February 12, 2026, in the U.S.

The 11th China-US counter-narcotics information exchange meeting was held for bringing together cross-departmental counter-narcotics delegations from both countries.

According to the Xinhua news agency, citing China's Ministry of Public Security, both sides agreed to advance sound, in-depth, and practical counter-narcotics cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Moreover, concerned ministries from both countries during the meeting conducted in-depth discussions on the drug situation, the removal of illegal online information, cooperative cases, chemical control and anti-money laundering efforts related to drug crimes.

As reported, representatives from both countries briefed each other on the latest progress, exchanged views and suggestions and clarified directions for future cooperation.

Launched in 2002, the counter-narcotics information exchange meeting mechanism is held alternately by the counter-narcotics authorities of the two countries. It serves as an important institutionalized mechanism in China-US counternarcotics law enforcement cooperation, according to Xinhua.

