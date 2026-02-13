SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 long-duration mission to ISS

SpaceX Crew-12 reaches orbit, marking 12th long-duration mission to ISS

NASA and SpaceX teams are working in full swing to complete final preparations for the four crew members of Crew-12 before they launch to the International Space Station. The Crew-12 mission is all set to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 5:15 a.m. EST this Friday.

Crew-12 is successfully in orbit and now in microgravity, as objects can be seen floating around the astronauts while they move further from Earth. Although the four astronauts remained strapped down into their seats, they have raised their visors and are now able to look around.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, commander, and Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will fly aboard the Dragon spacecraft to begin an eight-month rotation aboard the space station. France has been watching with pride and intense excitement as its second-ever female astronaut took off on the SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Conversely, astronauts Sophie Adeny and Jack Hathaway are now experiencing weightlessness for the first time as they drift through space. “The crew will be able to open their visors and get out of their suits during their ride to the International Space Station." NASA added.

Astronaut Sophie Adenot describes the mission as one of small moments in exploring our world and beyond.” The Falcon 9 will launch the crew into orbit before detaching from the Dragon Capsule and returning to Earth.

The Dragon capsule and returning to Earth where it will land to be refurbished for future use. The Dragon will then use its own engine to rendezvous and dock with the space station. Viewers can enjoy the coverage of Crew-12’s arrival beginning at 1:15 p.m. on NASA+, Amazon Prime and the agency’s YouTube channel.