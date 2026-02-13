Royal family shares Princess Anne's photos from Winter Olympics 2026

The royal family on Friday shared half a dozen photos of Princess Anne attending events at Winter Olympics in Milan.

Princess Royal was among the dignitaries attending the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics in Milan.

The royal family shared the photos with the caption, "The Princess Royal has been in Milan for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics."

The royal family said, "As President of Team GB, Her Royal Highness watched events including Curling and Snowboarding, and presented medals for the Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final."

Princess Anne or the royal family has not made any comments on the ejection of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the Winter Games over his "helmet of remembrance".

Heraskevych was barred and stripped of his accreditation minutes before competition was due to start at the sliding venue on Thursday. The helmet depicts two dozen Ukrainian athletes killed since Russia's invasion of the country in 2022.



