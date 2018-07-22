Army asks Supreme Court to probe Justice Siddiqui's allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Sunday demanded Supreme Court of Pakistan initiate "process to ascertain the veracity of allegations levelled against state institutions" by the Islamabad High Court judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

"An honorable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has leveled serious allegations against state institutions including honorable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency," said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement without naming the judge.

The statement said in order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly.