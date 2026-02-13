PlayStation State of Play February showcase: Full list of announcements

The February PlayStation State of Play event showcased its strongest lineup of upcoming games through its complete announcement of new first-party titles and unexpected game releases and overdue game updates.

The presentation included major announcements and independent projects, demonstrations and PlayStation Plus content, which showcased new upcoming games that will be available to PS5 players from 2026 until later years.

007 First Light

IO Interactive shared a new story trailer revealing its original take on James Bond’s origin story. Set partly in Iceland, the game follows Bond’s recruitment into MI6’s revived 00 programme as he faces rogue agent 009. Coming to PS5.

4: Loop

Bad Robot Games provided a deeper look at its four-player co-op shooter, detailing gameplay systems and confirming upcoming beta opportunities.

Beast of Reincarnation

A sci-fi action RPG launching 4 August on PS5. Players control Emma and her companion Koo in a devastated far-future Japan, blending real-time sword combat with command-based mechanics.

Brigandine Abyss

A new entry in the fantasy strategy RPG series that began on the original PlayStation in 1998. Hex grid battles return in this latest instalment.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

The legendary gothic action series returns in 2D form on PS5, developed by Konami alongside Evil Empire and Motion Twin.

Crimson Moon

An action adventure RPG from ProbablyMonsters featuring solo and co-op play, dynamic difficulty scaling and gothic fantasy themes. Launching later this year on PS5.

Darwin’s Paradox

Launching 2 April on PS5, with a demo available immediately. The Tactical Octopus Action demo is inspired by Metal Gear Solid.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

Arrives on PS5 on 25 June in both standard and free-to-play editions. Team Ninja also teased a brand new entry in the series.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

The game will be released on PC on March 19, while PS5 will receive new content through an update which launches on the same day.

God of War

Santa Monica Studio confirmed a remake of the original Greek trilogy, which is currently under development. The studio unexpectedly released God of War: Sons of Sparta, which is a 2D action platformer developed in collaboration with Mega Cat Studios, and it is now available on PS5.

Ghost of Yōtei Legends

A free cooperative multiplayer update launching 10 March as part of version 1.5. Includes character classes, missions and a future raid.

John Wick Game

Sabre Interactive is developing a new PS5 title set in the universe of John Wick, promising cinematic action and intense gun-fu gameplay.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Ember Lab returns with a new adventure featuring an older Kena, expanded elemental combat and evolving spirit companions. Launching this year on PS5 and PC.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

Arrives 3 March on PS5 and PS4 with visual refinements and archival content. The Deluxe Edition includes a playable demo of the cancelled sequel Dark Prophecy.

Marathon

Bungie confirmed a Server Slam event on 26 February ahead of the game’s 5 March launch. A new gameplay trailer was revealed.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Launches 6 August on PS5 and PC. New characters revealed include Magik, Wolverine and Danger.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2

Releases 27 August on PS5, bundling Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and Metal Gear: Ghost Babel.

PlayStation Plus updates

Day one launch for Big Walk in Monthly Games. Premium members receive Tekken Dark Resurrection in March and Time Crisis in May. February’s Game Catalogue includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Neva and Season: A Letter to the Future, plus Disney Pixar's Wall-E for Premium members.

Pragmata

Capcom’s sci-fi adventure launches 24 April on PS5, featuring protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana.

Project Windless

A dark fantasy open-world RPG inspired by the Korean novel The Bird That Drinks Tears, coming to PS5.

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition

The 1995 classic returns digitally on PS5 on 13 February, with enhanced features and archival content.

Resident Evil: Requiem

Capcom debuted a launch trailer ahead of its 27 February release.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops

A four-player isometric ninja action game arriving next year on PS5.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

A high-stakes racing title set in the Outer Rim, coming later this year to PS5.

Silent Hill: Townfall

A new entry in the psychological horror series featuring first-person gameplay and puzzle-driven storytelling.

Control Resonant

Remedy Entertainment revealed new details on shapeshifting weapons and supernatural abilities set in a distorted Manhattan.