National

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan to help flood victims

Nobel laureate will visit flood-hit areas in Sindh to assure more help to the affected people

By Web Desk
October 11, 2022
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has reached Pakistan.

She landed at the Karachi airport, Geo News reported Tuesday morning.

The Nobel laureate has returned to the country to provide help to the affected people in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

More to follow...