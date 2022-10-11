Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan to help flood victims

A local court in Rawalpindi dismissed the Anti-corruption Establishment’s plea seeking contempt of court proceedings...
PTI had moved the IHC requesting it to declare the imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad unconstitutional
The recently appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has vowed he will rein in inflation and lower interest rates
During tenure of previous regime, false allegations were levelled against political opponents, PM says
Former president Zardari shifted to Bilawal House in Karachi
ISPR says weapons and ammunition were also recovered during an intelligence-based operation