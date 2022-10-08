 
close
Saturday October 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Malala to visit flood-hit areas in Pakistan on Oct 12

By News Desk
October 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will visit Pakistan on October 12 Tuesday. According to a report, the Nobel laureate will visit the flood-hit areas in Sindh to assure more help to the affected people. As per the report, officials of the Home Ministry have written a letter to the Sindh government about proper arrangements for Malala Yousafzai’s visit to the flood-hit areas.

Comments