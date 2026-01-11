Musk says UK targets free speech as X faces ban over Grok AI

The UK government is threatening to block Elon Musk’s X after its AI tool, Grok, was used to create sexualised images of women and children. The potential ban comes as ministers warn the platform is failing to remove abusive content.

This has been confirmed by the UK's Technology Secretary Liz Kendall who stated that they are considering to impose access restrictions through the Online Safety Act. This comes after a warning from the UK's communications watchdog that it could take action in a matter of days unless illegal content is removed by X.

Controversies emerged after Grok users edited photographs of females and minors to pose in swimwear and explicit sexual situations.

The concerns in the UK have also been reiterated by Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described the use of the generative AI model for the exploitation of people without consent as "abhorrent".

Some members of politics have tried to make sense of the issue using the free speech argument. UK Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has commented on the issue: "Labour is losing it on the possible ban on satanic verses."

X has partially censored Grok, limiting its usage for creating images for only paying users. However, sexually explicit images can still be created using Musk’s Grok AI application, as other nudification applications are still accessible.

X CEO Elon Musk said the government is trying to “suppress free speech” and criticised regulators for the potential ban. Critics argue the platform prioritises growth over user safety, highlighting the growing challenge of moderating AI content.