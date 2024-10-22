Despite high winter demand, SNGPL "vows to ensure" gas supply only for cooking

This representational image shows flame on the stove. — Unsplash/ File

LAHORE: The Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Amer Tufail, said on Tuesday that the utility would ensure gas supply during mealtimes, despite the winter season causing a threefold increase in gas demand.

"The people should themselves reduce their consumption as the natural gas has become expensive," he said in an interview with Geo News, referring to the shortage of the gaseous fuel.



Tufail warned against the use of compressors, devices used to extract gas during low pressure, stating that it was illegal and could lead to accidents.

He also mentioned that despite over three million pending applications, restrictions on new gas connections would continue.

Tufail further stated that SNGPL was a self-sufficient company and did not receive government subsidies.

Pakistan has been facing a persistent gas shortage for decades, resulting in ongoing gas load-shedding for households.

The recent gas load shedding has emerged as a significant political and social issue. It's not just affecting industries, but also the gas supply to households.

Even though only 22% of households have access to piped gas, the rest rely on cylinders or other alternatives for cooking and heating, as reported by The News last month.



Pakistan has 0.4% of global gas reserves and accounts for 1.1% of global consumption, according to the Worldometer’s country reserves data.

The gas is distributed through pipelines to households that claim 50% of available supplies, followed by the fertiliser sector, independent power plants, and industrial and CNG sectors.

Since the 1950s, natural gas has been the fuel of choice for households across large and medium-sized cities of Pakistan connected to the gas supply grid.