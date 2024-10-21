Punjab govt to give Rs100,000, furniture to deserving couples

LAHORE: In a sigh of relief for vulnerable segments of society, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched "Dhi Rani" Programme, under which each newly-wed couple would receive around Rs100,000 and with necessary furniture, clothing and other essential household items.
Inflation and increasing poverty made the marriages difficult and a significant financial burden on families from lower-income segments of society these days.
In addition to this, the age-old custom of dowry, also put unnecessary burden on the parents of the bride.
While inaugurating Punjab Dhi Rani Programme, CM Maryam said: "Rs 100,000 will be given as wed money to each newly-married couple through ATM."
“Food will be served to 20 guests of each couple,” she added.
Necessary furniture, household utensils, clothes and other daily necessities will also be provided to the newly-wed couples, read a statement issued by the provincial government.
“Receipt of applications under Punjab Dhi Rani Programme for mass marriages has started, which can be submitted online at cmp.punjab.gov.pk.”
The statement added that a dedicated helpline 1312 has also been established for the programme. The Punjab’s chief minister stated that the applicants would be verified at home by special teams to ensure transparency in the programme.
