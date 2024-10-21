Pakistan Navy confiscates narcotics including Indian-made pills

Pakistan Navy officials handing over the seized narcotics to the ANF at Gwadar. — X/@dgprPaknavy

The Pakistan Navy has seized a large consignment of Indian-made narcotic pills and other drugs worth millions during a counter-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea.



The seized drugs also include approximately 2000 kilograms of hashish, 370kg of ice, and 50kg of heroin, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

The value of the confiscated drugs in the international market is $145 million. The seized narcotics have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials, as per the military's media wing.

"The Pakistan Navy remains active at all times to prevent all kinds of illegal activities in the region's maritime boundaries," the statement concluded.



As per the Pakistan Navy's news release, the counter-narcotics operations were conducted with the ANF officials on October 8 and PNF Hunain made the drug seizure.

The consignment also included 10,000 illegal Indian-made pills which are used as drugs, it added.

"Successful operations by Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs is a testament to Pakistan Navy's resolve to fight against illegal activities and non-traditional threats," it concluded.

Last week, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar had successfully interdicted a vessel carrying 1.3 tonnes of hashish, valued at approximately $26 million, in the North Arabian Sea while participating in Focused Operation "Himalayan Spirit".

The operation, aimed at disrupting illicit maritime activities, was conducted under the command of the Pakistan Navy, which is currently leading Combined Task Force (CTF) 150.



— With additional input from APP