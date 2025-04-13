COAS reiterates Pakistan’s desire to further deepen partnership with US

A delegation of US congressmen led by Jack Bergman (left) calls on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on April 13, 2025. — ISPR

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while talking to a delegation of the US Congress which called on him in Rawalpindi today. The Delegation was led by Jack Bergman and it also included Congressmen Thomas Souzzi and Jonathan Jackson.

Discussions during the meeting encompassed a range of issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on regional security and defence cooperation, read the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and converging strategic interests, said the ISPR.

The visiting US lawmakers commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their pivotal role in combating terrorism and acknowledged Pakistan’s enduring contributions to regional peace and stability.

The congressmen also expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s resilience and the strategic potential of its people.

Underscoring their respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty, the US congressional delegation conveyed a strong commitment to advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of security, trade, investment, and economic development.

COAS Gen Munir conveyed his appreciation to the delegation for their visit and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen and diversify its longstanding partnership with the US in a manner that is mutually beneficial and respectful of each other’s national interests.

During the meeting memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were also signed for training collaboration in the field of information technology, read the statement.

Earlier, the congressional delegation held an important meeting with Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in the federal capital.

During the meeting, Naqvi emphasised the country's role in the fight against terrorism, saying "Pakistan stands as a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world".

Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment. Discussions were also held on security, counterterrorism, and border security.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi termed the menace of terrorism a “global challenge” and said that the international community must extend full cooperation to Pakistan.

He said: “Intelligence and technology sharing in the domain of counter-terrorism is of utmost importance.”

The minister further said that Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism are unmatched in the global context. He said that the visit of US congressmen will be crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.

The interior minister welcomed the US delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025. He added that the government will ensure every possible facility and full protection to the investors.

Naqvi said that strong and sustainable relations with the US hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the holding of Pakistan Caucus in the US on April 30 is a welcome development.

The US congressmen delegation said that there is a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism. They further said that the Pakistani community residing in the US is very talented and hardworking.