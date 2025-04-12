Armed men 'kill eight Pakistani car mechanics' in eastern Iran

Police officers stand behind crime scene police tape. — AFP/File

Armed men stormed a workshop and killed at least eight Pakistani car mechanics in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on Saturday, Geo News reported citing diplomatic sources.

The firing incident took place at a workshop situated in Mehrestan district near the Afghanistan border, according to Iranian media.

The sources said that the Iranian officials launched an investigation into the incident.

After completing legal procedures, steps will be taken to send the bodies of the slain mechanics to Pakistan, they added.

The victims were identified as Delshad, the owner of the repair shop; his son Naeem; and individuals named Jafar, Danesh, and Nasir — all hailing from Pakistan’s Punjab province, Halwosh news agency reported.

The region, located near the Iran-Pakistan border, has witnessed several similar incidents in recent years, including shootings, smuggling, and border clashes due to its strategic location.

Pakistani labourers commonly work in vehicle repair and agriculture in Iran’s border region; however, the recent killings signal growing insecurity for foreign workers in the country’s eastern areas.

In January last year, at least nine Pakistanis were killed and three sustained injuries in a firing incident in Iran's southeastern region near the border with Pakistan, just a day after Pakistan and Iran officially resumed diplomatic ties following a brief strain.

As per Iranian media, nine "foreigners" were slain in an armed attack in the country's southeastern region near the border with Pakistan. The report also stated that "no group has claimed responsibility" for the attack.

Two of the victims were labourers hailing from Pakistan's Lodhran area as stated by their family, while five including two brothers belonged to Tehsil Alipur of Punjab's District Muzaffargarh.

The two worked at an auto-repair workshop in Iran.

The unfortunate incident came as a jolt in the neighbouring countries' efforts to mend bilateral ties following a short but aggressive episode of cross-border tensions that arose after Iran's surprise attack targeted at a militant outfit inside Pakistan.