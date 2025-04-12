Sindh govt appoints Sarah Javed as first Christian deputy commissioner

Sarah Javed, first Christian deputy commissioner in Sindh. — Sindh government

KARACHI: The Sindh government, under its inclusive governance policy, has appointed Sarah Javed as the province’s first-ever Christian Deputy Commissioner, marking a milestone in minority representation in public administration.

According to a notification — a copy of which is available with Geo News, Javed has been appointed as deputy commissioner of Sanghar district.

"Ms Sarah Javed, an officer of PAS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Sindh is transferred and posted with Immediate effect and until further orders as Collector/ Deputy Commissioner, Sanghar," stated the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh.

The notification also relieved Shehryar Gul, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Collector/Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad of the additional charge.

Two days earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with leaders of the Hindu community from Larkana and Sukkur Division, where he announced that his government had recruited Kolhis, Bhils, and Meghwars into the Sindh Police as part of an inclusive hiring policy.

He addressed the misconception that Hindus are specifically targeted in kidnapping cases, stating that in 2024-25, out of 310 reported kidnappings, only eight victims were Hindus. Of those, seven have been recovered, leaving only one case involving a Hindu, Rajesh, unresolved.

He added that apart from the Hindus, five Muslims have also not been recovered in the current cases. Otherwise, the government has controlled kidnappings for ransom drastically.