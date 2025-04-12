Bilawal secures renewed mandate to steer PPP till 2029

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for another four-year term as the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto-founded party held intra-party elections on Saturday.
According to an official statement issued by the PPP, the elections took place at the party’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad, where Bilawal retained his position as chairman.
Alongside Bilawal’s re-election, other key positions were also filled.
Humayun Khan has been elected as the secretary-general, Nadeem Afzal Chan as the secretary of information, and Aamna Piracha as the secretary of finance.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt felicitations to Bilawal on being re-elected as the PPP chairman.
In his felicitation message, he also congratulated Humayun Khan, Nadeem Afzal, and others. The premier expressed his best wishes for the newly elected leadership of the PPP.
He said that the PPP would continue to play a key role in the development and progress of the country by representing the aspirations of the people under the young leadership of Bilawal.
Bilawal was last elected as the PPP chairman unopposed during the 2021 intra-party elections. Election commissioner for the intra-party elections, Fauzia Habib, had announced the results.
