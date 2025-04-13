PM Shehbaz seeks urgent action over killings of eight Pakistanis in Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the UN General Assembly in New York, US. — PID/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on Iranian authorities to immediately arrest those involved in the killing of eight Pakistani citizens near the Pak-Iran border in Sistan, stressing the need for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

At least eight Pakistani nationals, who worked as car mechanics in Iran’s restive Sistan and Baluchestan province, were shot dead by gunmen, Geo News reported on Saturday night. The firing incident took place at a workshop situated in Mehrestan district near the Afghanistan border, according to Iranian media.

Six of the slain men belonged to Bahawalpur's rural area, Khanqa Sharif, while the remaining two were from Tehsil Ahmedpur Sharqia.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, PM Shehbaz called it a heinous act of terrorism and demanded that Iranian authorities disclose the motives behind the attack to the public.

"Terrorism remains a grave threat to the entire region," the premier said, while underscoring the need for a coordinated strategy among neighbouring countries to eliminate this menace.

He also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to immediately contact the victims’ families and extend all possible support. He also instructed the Pakistani embassy in Iran to take urgent steps to ensure the safe repatriation of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the families mourning the loss have appealed to the government to assist in the immediate repatriation of the bodies of the deceased.

One of the victims, Aamir, had been working in Iran for a year. His father shared that Aamir had planned to return home for Eid ul Fitr but was unable to due to border closures.

“We were told that there was a terrorist attack at the garage where he worked,” Aamir’s father said. “We appeal to the government to help us bring our loved ones' bodies home.”

Naeem, a cousin of one of the victims, told Geo News that the local administration in Bahawalpur had not yet reached out to the grieving families as of Saturday night.

The unfortunate incident came as a jolt in the neighbouring countries' efforts to mend bilateral ties following a short but aggressive episode of cross-border tensions that arose after Iran's surprise attack targeted at a militant outfit inside Pakistan.

The region, located near the Iran-Pakistan border, has witnessed several similar incidents in recent years, including shootings, smuggling, and border clashes due to its strategic location.

Pakistani labourers commonly work in vehicle repair and agriculture in Iran’s border region; however, the recent killings signal growing insecurity for foreign workers in the country’s eastern areas.

In January last year, at least nine Pakistanis were killed and three sustained injuries in a firing incident in Iran's southeastern region near the border with Pakistan, just a day after Islamabad and Tehran officially resumed diplomatic ties following a brief strain.