Two KP cops among three dead in Nowshera gun attack

Excise Department's bullet-ridden vehicle targeted in the Pabbi attack. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: At least three people, including two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constables embraced martyrdom after attackers opened fire on their car in Nowshera district's Pabbi area, Geo News reported citing Excise Department said on Sunday.

The attack, as per initial reports, took place after 2am when unidentified men travelling in a white double cabin vehicle opened indiscriminate fire on the policemen after being signalled to stop.

Constables Mujahid Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed embraced martyrdom whereas Sub-Inspector Farooq Bacha was left seriously injured with five bullet wounds but managed to reach the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). SI Bacha's personal driver was also killed in the attack.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Martyred Constables Iftikhar Ahmed (left) and Mujahid Khan. — Reporter

Meanwhile, the martyred policemen's funeral prayer was offered at Police Lines early in the morning with the Excise Department and police officers in attendance.

(CCPO) Qasim Khan and other officials also attended the funeral.

The incident comes as the province reels under an alarming surge in terror incidents and attacks, especially on security personnel in recent months.

A day earlier, District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Shah Hassan was targeted in a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) attack. The police officer, however, remained safe in the explosion.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.