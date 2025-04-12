Earthquake jolts northern Pakistan, epicentre 60km northwest of Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Several cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were jolted by an earthquake on Saturday, causing panic and concern among citizens.
According to initial reports, the tremors were also experienced in Attock and Chakwal, where jolts were reported across the region and its surrounding areas.
In KP, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Mohmand, and Shabqadar. However, no immediate reports of casualties or damage were received from any of the affected regions.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), PMD Islamabad, the earthquake occurred at 12:31pm, with a magnitude of 5.5 and a depth of 12 kilometres. The epicentre was located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi, at latitude 33.90 N and longitude 72.66 E.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
