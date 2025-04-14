ؓBunkers' demolition process 'culminates' in Kurram

A screengrab of an explosion as authorities carry out demolition of bunkers in Kurram. — Geo News/File

PESHAWAR: Authorities have completed the demolition of bunkers in violence-marred Kurram by dismantling 979 fortifications in the past two months in line with the the Kohat peace agreement signed on January 1, 2025.

The bunkers were previously located in areas held by both sides involved in the conflict. Officials have confirmed that the next phase — collection of weapons from all parties — is now set to commence gradually.

Authorities also reported that 1,984 vehicles carrying food supplies and medicines have been dispatched to affected regions over the past three months.

Additionally, financial aid has been provided for shop and building repairs in Bagan Bazaar, while monetary assistance is being distributed among affected families.

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah said that 100% of the bunkers have been dismantled in Kurram and that operations against disruptive elements were being carried out.

He noted that local jirgas were underway in the area and stressed that this time, a peace declaration would be made with the aim of ensuring long-term stability.

The chief secretary further revealed that under the same peace framework, a special force had been deployed to secure the Tal-Parachinar Road — which has been facing severe security threats for several months now.

The culmination of the bunkers' demolition process comes as the restive region has been in the spotlight for months now as the recent wave of tribal violence in the district took more than 130 lives and injured scores, before finally reaching an agreement to end hostilities earlier this month after around 50-day-long negotiations between tribal elders.

Both parties of the conflict, with assistance from the Grand Jirga, agreed to 14 points, among which was handing over private weapons to the government as well as dismantling of bunkers.

The dismantling of these fortifications is seen as a critical step toward sustaining peace in the region.