In meeting with US congressmen, Naqvi says 'Pakistan stands as wall against terrorism'

(From left to right) Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, US Congressmen Jonathan Jackson and Jack Bergman, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Tom Suozzi, and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry pose for a photo in Islamabad on April 13, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting Pakistan’s role and unmatched sacrifices in war against terrorism, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has said that his country stands as a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world.

The interior minister made the remarks during an important meeting with a delegation of US congressmen. The delegation included Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi, and Jonathan Jackson.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment. Discussions were also held on security, counterterrorism, and border security.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi termed the menace of terrorism a “global challenge” and said that the international community must extend full cooperation to Pakistan.

He said: “Intelligence and technology sharing in the domain of counter-terrorism is of utmost importance.”

The minister further said that Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism are unmatched in the global context. He said that the visit of US congressmen will be crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.

The interior minister welcomed the US delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025. He added that The government will ensure every possible facility and full protection to the investors.

Naqvi said that strong and sustainable relations with the US hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the holding of Pakistan Caucus in the US on April 30 is a welcome development.

The US congressmen delegation said that there is a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism. They further said that the Pakistani community residing in the US is very talented and hardworking.

For his part, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the counter-terrorism dialogue, to be held in Islamabad in June, will play a key role in promoting mutual cooperation in the area of counterterrorism.

Pakistan has reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by the Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

The overall fatalities recorded the previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven people lost their lives daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for the country’s security landscape.

— With additional input from APP