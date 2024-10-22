Will Karachi's weather improve in coming days?

A woman carries a pedestal fan for repair during a hot and humid weather in Karachi. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: After reeling from high temperatures, residents of the port city might finally get some relief as the mercury is expected to drop by the end of this week.

"The sea breeze has somewhat recovered in Karachi since last evening. The heat is likely to reduce in Karachi after October 24," said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.



His remarks come as the country’s financial hub, along with various other cities, has been reeling under sweltering heat as continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said tha with humidity levels recorded at 78%, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 37 to 38°C. in the city in the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather with a minimum temperature of 25.8°C..

Expanding on the weather conditions, Sarfaraz said that a rise in temperature leads to an increase in humidity levels in October.

Noting that there's less chance of rain in the months of October and November, the weather expert said that there is no possibility of more than normal cold in the whole country.

However, commenting on the winter season, he remarked that Islamabad and northern areas have started witnessing some cold in night.