National

Newly formed Special Parliamentary Committee to meet again today for deliberation on next CJP name

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says meeting will begin again at 8:30pm

By Web Desk
October 22, 2024
(From left to right) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah , Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Yahya Afridi. — SC website
A meeting of the newly constituted Special Parliamentary Committee (SPC) to nominate the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) will meet again at 8:30pm after the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members skipped its maiden proceeding.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details