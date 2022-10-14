CDA to modify u-turns on Srinagar Highway

Islamabad The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contemplating to modify design of protective u-turns on Srinagar Highway.

CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis visited protective u-turns which were constructed earlier this year to make Srinagar Highway signal-free.

The CDA chief directed the officials concerned to collect data of vehicles using these u-turns and work on a plan to construct elevated u-turns on the busy highway which connects traffic from Islamabad to motorway network and Islamabad International Airport.