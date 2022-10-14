 
Friday October 14, 2022
India Olympian to stand trial for murder

By AFP
October 14, 2022

NEW DELHI: Two-time Indian Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will stand trial for allegedly murdering a fellow wrestler during a stadium brawl last year, a lawyer said on Thursday.

Kumar and 17 others were charged by a Delhi court on Wednesday, more than a year after they were arrested over the death of 23-year-old junior grappler Sagar Dhankar following a long rivalry between two groups of wrestlers.

