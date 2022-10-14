India Olympian to stand trial for murder

NEW DELHI: Two-time Indian Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will stand trial for allegedly murdering a fellow wrestler during a stadium brawl last year, a lawyer said on Thursday.
Kumar and 17 others were charged by a Delhi court on Wednesday, more than a year after they were arrested over the death of 23-year-old junior grappler Sagar Dhankar following a long rivalry between two groups of wrestlers.
PARIS: Barcelona slipped closer to a second straight Champions League group-stage exit despite Robert Lewandowski´s...
LAHORE: All-rounder Arafat Minhas produced his second player of the match award-winning performance to give a...
LAHORE: Sri Lanka grabbed a last-ball thrilling one-run win over fighting Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ACC...
KARACHI: Pakistan Wushu Federation is keen to send its top fighters to either China or Iran early next year to...
KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee eventually on Thursday revealed that Pakistan senior football team...
LAHORE: Pakistan's home series against West Indies early next year is likely to be postponed until the following...
Comments