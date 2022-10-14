Retired doctor robbed in Bahadurabad

A gang of robbers barged into a bungalow of a retired doctor of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

The robbers held the family hostage at gunpoint and stayed in the house for at least two hours. Police said the gang comprising four members entered the bungalow at around 4:30am and made off with around 25 tola gold, Rs700,000 cash, and other valuables, including mobile phones of the family members.

The robbers also manhandled the family members during their two-hour stay in the house. The watchman claimed that the robbers had tortured him, but no sign of torture was found during the physical examination. After this, police detained the watchman for investigation.