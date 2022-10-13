Traders demand registration of FIR against official

MANSEHRA: The business community on Wednesday decided to observe a shutter-down strike if a first information report was not registered against the assistant commissioner over the death of a naanbai during a crackdown on the polythene bags users.

“The deputy commissioner had ordered the arrest of peaceful protesters including traders instead of ordering the registration of an FIR against his subordinate during whose crackdown a naanbai was electrocuted,” Haroonur Rasheed, the president of traders’ body, told a meeting here. The meeting decided to hold an All Parties Conference on September 16, in which the local elders, leaders and office- bearers of mainstream political parties, local government representatives and lawyers would be invited.

“We will also announce our future strategy against the district administration,” he said, adding the administration had been playing into the hands of some elements and shattering the peace.

The former president

of the trader’s body, Muhammad Fayyaz said that the district administration had failed to address core issues faced by the traders and people across the district.