PIC launches advanced heart, lung treatment

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has started advanced, failed heart/ lung support treatment, called Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), only available in very few cardiac centres in the country.
According to the PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum, the ECMO programme is being run under the supervision of Dr Abdul Nasir, a cardiac surgeon and assistant professor at the PIC.
Head of the ECMO team, Dr Abdul Nasir, said a patient whose heart or lungs have temporarily failed and runs the risk of dying within hours’ despite being on heart lung machine, can now be kept alive on this particular machine for weeks while the heart and lungs can be rested to recover.
WANA: The head of the family of a slain trader on Wednesday threatened to block the road for traffic if the government...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial health secretary to depute any female psychiatrist...
PESHAWAR: Local Government Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated Supervisor Control and Data...
The newly-appointed Sindh governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has said that concerns of the residents of Karachi about the...
PESHAWAR: As many as 896,724 children from the age of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated under the 12-day...
LANDIKOTAL: The customs and border officials on Wednesday said they were working to resolve the genuine problems of...
Comments