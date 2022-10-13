Three cops suspended as Rs20m stolen from police station

Over Rs20 million has been robbed from one of the police stations of Karachi. Three policemen have been suspended and a case of criminal negligence has been registered against them as officials suspect inside involvement in the theft.

The case property of Rs20.75 million was being kept at the Artillery Maidan police station since the past four months, but the theft emerged just a couple of days ago. Rs35 million had been snatched from a goldsmith on Daud Pota Road on February 2, and the police had arrested six suspects in the case and recovered over Rs20 million.

Officials said that an investigation has been launched to ascertain how the money was stolen from the police station. SHO Imtiaz Ahmed said head clerk Abdullah, investigating officer Mahmood and a duty guard are being interrogated in this connection.

South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident, while District South SSP Asad Raza will head the inquiry committee. The committee will also question the police station’s officers and personnel, particularly the IO of the case, while the police are also trying to get the CCTV camera footage of the incident.

Officials said the IO of the case did not reach the court for the hearing on October 10 and he informed the high-ups about the missing money on October 11.