Two killed, as many injured in firing incidents

Two people were shot dead and two others were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Wednesday. According to police, 25-year-old Amanullah was killed in a firing incident that took place in New Karachi. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities. Police said the man was talking to his father on call when the muggers arrived and tried to rob him. They opened fire on him as he resisted their attempt to snatch his mobile phone. The deceased used to sell slippers and was the father of four.

Separately, a man was killed in a firing incident in Surjani Town’s Sector 6-B. Rescuers transported the body to the ASH where he was identified as 30-year-old Majid. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, the police added.

A man, Sarwar, 25, was shot and injured by two unidentified suspects over unexplained reasons in North Nazimabad. The injured person was taken to the ASH medical assistance. Similarly, Sajjad, 45, was injured in a firing incident in Buffer Zone. He was also taken to the ASH for medical help. Police said the reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Moreover, the family of 24-year-old Hafiz Osama, who was killed by robbers for resisting a mugging bid on October 4, has been waiting for justice as the police failed to arrest the killers. The family said the police were yet to trace the killers of Osama and appealed to the higher authorities to arrest the killers roaming freely. The family also criticized the poor performance of the Karachi police in curbing the menace of street crimes.

Two ‘robbers’ arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested two robbers in injured condition in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood.

Police said the suspects were busy looting citizens at gunpoint in the area when cops on routine patrol reached the scene and arrested them after a brief exchange of fire. The injured robbers, 25-year-old Zubair and 26-year-old Bilal were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in police custody for medical assistance. Further investigation is under way.