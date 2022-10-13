Ghani suggests holding local govt polls in Karachi in two phases

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has suggested that the local government elections be held in Karachi in two phases, given the limited resources available at the disposal of the provincial government to ensure holding the polls in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Addressing a news conference at the provincial assembly on Wednesday, Ghani, who is also the Pakistan Peoples Party’s city president, maintained that the final decision in this regard rests with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The news conference comes a day after the ECP rejected the provincial government’s request to delay the LG elections, and declared that the polls will be held in the city on October 23 as announced earlier.

Ghani asked the public on the occasion not to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the upcoming by-elections in the country because the former prime minister would not go to the National Assembly to duly represent them and present their issues.

He reminded the voters of the constituencies where the by-polls are going to be held on October 16 that the PTI chief is already an MNA, so he can hold only one seat in the NA at a time. He pointed out that if Khan were to win in the by-elections, he would not go to the parliament to take oath as a new MNA.

“People cast their votes to elect candidates for their due representation in the assembly, so they can raise their issues on the floor of the House, but Imran Khan’s case is different because after winning the by-polls, he won’t go to the assembly to represent the voters.”

Ghani appealed to the voters of the constituencies where the by-elections will be held to select such a candidate who will go to the assembly for their due representation.

He said Khan has ridiculed every national institution and law of the land. He also said Khan’s conduct on the controversial diplomatic cypher issue is nothing but anti-state, going against the oath he has taken as a public office holder.

He was of the view that every Pakistani has suffered because of Khan’s decision to not honour the agreement of his own government with the IMF. He suggested that a treason case be lodged against Khan for his grave wrongdoings during his tenure as the PM, saying that the PTI chief does not deserve any vote in the upcoming by-polls.

Clarifying his statement issued a day earlier that Karachiites are in the habit of exaggerating the city’s issues, Ghani said he does not hold the people responsible for the problems that persist in the provincial capital.

“I just said that the citizens should also duly fulfil their own obligations. The impression created after my statement that I hold the people of the city responsible for the plight of Karachi is utterly wrong,” said the minister.

“I definitely said we hadn’t fulfilled our responsibilities, as we have to act together to do so,” he said. He pointed out that people who come from abroad and meet him often tell him that Karachi’s conditions are not as bad as depicted on TV.

“I apologise if someone got hurt due to my statement, but one thing should remain clear: I don’t hold Karachiites responsible for the problems in the city.”