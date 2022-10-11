German consul general visits flood victims, stresses need for addressing climate change

The German consulate has expressed solidarity with the flood-affected persons in Sindh and provided funds amounting to 8,250 euros for medical camps and dry rations within the framework of their micro project scheme.

The scheme is an initiative by the German Diplomatic and Consular Missions in Pakistan, under which grants are provided to small projects carried out by Pakistani and international non-government organisations (NGOs), particularly in the fields of energy efficiency, renewable energy, protection, sustainable use of natural resources, provision of water facilities, climate change, education and health improvement.

For the purpose, German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz held a field programme on Monday at Tando Jan Muhammad. “Climate change and global warming is likely to have played a decisive role in the devastating floods that hit Pakistan. It is a wake-up cal" for nations in the world to address the threats of climate change and they should focus on global environmental crisis,” he said, talking to the media during the field trip.

“We all need to work together to overcome such issues. Germany is supporting and standing with Pakistan during these difficult times,” he said, adding that they were helping Pakistan’s relief efforts. Mervyn Lobo, the chief executive officer of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), accompanied Dr Lotz during the visit.

The German consul general said agricultural land of Sindh had been destroyed by the floods. He explained that Germany had increased the aid for flood affectees by Rs10 million.

Germany is the biggest donor for flood affectees in Pakistan, he said. As for climate change, he added, it was a global challenge for everyone. In order to avert such catastrophes, he said everyone needed to join hands.

Lobo said they were providing medical help to mothers and children. He pointed out that Tando Jan Muhammad did not have clean drinking water. With the installation of an RO plant with the aid of the German government the people of the area would get 600 gallons of water per day, he added.

He told the media that 60 per cent funding for the MALC programme came from German citizens.

This Micro Project scheme was first initiated in 1980 to support underprivileged groups of society and it aims at improving the basic needs of the poor and vulnerable groups of the population by improving social and living conditions.

Heading the G7 Presidency this year, the federal government of Germany has put the fight against the climate and energy crises at the top of its agenda, sending out a strong signal for more climate action and energy security.