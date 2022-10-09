Court issues non-bailable warrant for Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. —File

LAHORE: On the request of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, a non-bailable warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been issued by the special judicial magistrate, Rawalpindi, after he failed to appear in an inquiry in a case of bribery.

Addressing a press conference, Adviser to the CM Punjab for ACE Brigadier Musaddiq Abbasi said Rana Sanaullah took two plots as kickback from an illegal housing society in Chakwal district and after the inquiry, ACE had registered a case against Rana, who was the-then Punjab’s law minister.

Musaddiq said during the investigation, it was revealed that in the opening ceremony of Bismillah Housing Society, Colony Kalar Kahar, Rana Sana participated along with his wife, while the owner of the society claimed that he gifted two plots of ten kanals to Rana Sana as a kickback.

The adviser further said the plots were transferred to the then law minister by the society at much lower rate than the market value. He said during the investigation it was also proved that those plots were not registered in the record book. It also came to light that Rana Sana has paid the price of both plots at Rs900,000, which was much less than the regular prices of those plots.

The adviser said the plots are still in possession of interior minister and his wife, which itself is a proof of his alleged corruption. He said a case was registered in 2019 but Rana did not appear in an anti-corruption case, and now he was summoned again to appear before the investigation officer on October 6, but he did not appear for which a non-bailable warrant was issued.

Musaddiq said it was wrong to give the case political hype as whoever would commit crime, would be treated according to the law.

Meanwhile, the ACE also summoned former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari along with Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari and Moazzam Mazari, on October 11 for alleged encroachment of government owned land.