Halsey explains ‘bittersweet’ endometriosis diagnosis

Speaking of her diagnosis, she took to her official X account and tweeted:

"Finding out that I had [endometriosis] was the most bittersweet moment because it meant I wasn't crazy! I wasn't a 'baby!' I had every right to be feeling like the world was caving in. But it was terrifying to find out."

Endometriosis is a gynecological condition where the lining of the uterus, called the endometrium, grows outside of the uterus.

This misplaced tissue responds to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, leading to inflammation and irritation.

"A lot of people are taught to believe the pain is normal," Halsey said at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's Ninth Annual Blossom Ball, where she received the Blossom Award.

"If you think something is wrong, it probably is. You need to go and demand that someone takes you seriously. Your health is all you have, and especially as a young woman who has reproductive pain, you need to take care of yourself,” she insisted.

The singer also said that she finds a lot of support from others experiencing endometriosis. "You really admire them for how strong they are and all that they have achieved," the Without Me singer further said.

Halsey herself inspired her fanbase when she tweeted about her experience with endometriosis in 2016. "Just know I'm here if you want to vent," she wrote then. "I have managed to live a wild, incredible, and unpredictable life with Endo, and I'm here for you!"

According to US, the songstress also mentioned, "I have the privilege of getting to meet a lot of young fans on the road. And many of them have told me that without that tweet they wouldn't have taken the opportunity to talk to their doctors and physicians and say, 'Hey, something's not right.'"

Treatment options for endometriosis include pain relievers, hormonal therapy to suppress tissue growth, and in some cases, surgical removal of endometrial-like tissue to relieve symptoms and improve fertility.