Prince William closes Saudi Arabia visit with rare desert shot

Prince William is saying farewell to Saudi Arabia as his three-day official visit came to an end.

The Prince of Wales took to his official account on Instagram to mark the end of his royal visit.

In the candid post, William posted a photo of himself in which he can be seen walking towards rocks in nowhere of a desert in Saudi Arabia.

The future kind wore a pair of jeans and a green button-down shirt for his stroll in the sand.

In the caption, William wrote "Goodbye Saudi Arabia" with a wave emoji.

This post came after the prince posted snaps of his visit to a local market in AlUla, an ancient oasis in Saudi Arabia, where he met local farmers and visited their fruit and vegetable stalls.

He also met students who are studying and working on sustainable farming.

Kingston Palace said on Monday, William participated in engagements focused on Saudi Arabia's environmental programmes, economic reforms, and cultural initiatives.

During William's three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, he also met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, the first day of his official trip, on behalf of the government to deepen ties with the country.