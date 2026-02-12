Queen Elizabeth tied to Andrew's sexual abuse case settlement: Report
Virginia Giuffre filed civil lawsuit against Andrew in August 2021
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly given loan by Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles and Prince Philip to pay off sex accuser Virginia Giuffre.
The amount of £12million, out of which £7million is said to be given by late Queen, while £3million was transacted from Prince Philip’s estate, a year after his death.
And a lump sum of £1.5million came from the then-Prince Charleswith other royals in order to stop Ms Giuffre’s sexual abuse case.
As The Mirror reported, a source claimed, "The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened."
"They bankrolled his pay-off to his accuser Virginia Giuffre. They bought his lies and helped him try and make the problem go away. His own mother, the late Queen, was left heartbroken by the scandal."
"She could not face banishing Andrew, who was still her beloved son. She knew this was a problem that his brother Charles would tackle once she was gone — it only pushed the scandal down the road," the tipster added.
In August 2021, Virginia filed her civil lawsuit in a US court against the then-Prince Andrew, alleging that the ex-Prince sexually abused her when she was 17, as part of her trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein.
The case was settled a few months after the court filing. However, Andrew denied the claims.
In April 2025, Virginia passed away in a suicide attempt at the age of 41.
