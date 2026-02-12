Prince William joins esports battle in Saudi Arabia

Prince William took part in a Rocket League showmatch in Riyadh, leading UK team.

On February 11, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Esports World Cup Foundation in the capital city of Saudi Arabia during his three-day official visit to the Kingdom.

Joining the Esports discussions with EWC Foundation, the future king to learn the role of esports for the progress of young minds and their international participations.

At the event, William was joined by the Saudi Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal and Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan.

The prince's visit focused on how esports is a medium of learning, education and career, as well as contributing to the sustainable growth of the global gaming industry.

William also participated in a Rocket League showmatch against a Saudi Arabian while he led the United Kingdom team.

Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation expressed gratitude to Prince William for his visit, stating, "It was a pleasure to welcome HRH The Prince of Wales to SEF Arena and share how esports in Saudi Arabia has grown into a truly global sport and a platform for youth development.

"The visit reflected a shared commitment to education, skills and career pathways, including initiatives such as the SEF Academy. Esports today plays an important role in engaging young people and supporting the development of talent across the Kingdom.”

William's three-day royal visit to Saudi Arabia to deepen ties with the UK government wrapped on Wednesday.