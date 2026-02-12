Prince William steps in to help farmer's awareness mission

Prince William has donated £5,000 to a sheep farmer walking 142 miles to raise awareness of rural mental health.

The farmer named Sam Stables, hailing from Herefordshire, revealed that he was "over the moon" after the Prince of Wales' donation.

Sam is also the founder of We Are Farming Minds, of which the prince is a patron.

He is currently on a mission to raise rural mental health awareness, for which he is walking from Ross-on-Wye to The Farmers Club in London.

The Duchy tenant has started his 142-mile walk on Monday, as he walks about 30 miles (48km) a day, he is expected to reach London on Friday.

Prince William wrote in a message to Sam, "Keep going, Sam! You're doing an amazing job! Thinking of you, W."

Sam noted that he was "absolutely over the moon" about the "kind gesture".

The campaigner gushed in his Wednesday post, "I've just had some incredible news.

"I'm just walking out of Brill, and everything in Brill seems to be brill, because I've just heard the news that Prince William's kindly donated £5000 to the walk, which is absolutely incredible."

This came after the prince and Sam's meeting in January while William was on a visit to Herefordshire. They talked about the importance of mental health support for the farming community.