123 Eid Milad processions to appear amid tight security

Rawalpindi : As many as 123 registered Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions would appear from different parts of Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The processions would gather here at Eidgah Sharif via Jamia Masjid Road and start early morning. Around 6,000 police officials including lady police and officials of the special branches will perform security duty to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner (Rawal­pindi) Tahir Farooq said that security officials would be deployed all around the city to avoid any untoward incident. He said that they have provided all necessary facilities to all processions. “We have directed to end processions early before ‘Isha’. We have arranged electric generators to provide them light,” he said.

The processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi would appear from all parts of the city and cantonment board localities while 157 ‘Mahafils’ would also be organised on the occasion. Famous ‘Naat Khwans’ would lead Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions. The big processions in the city and cantonment board areas would be taken out from Eidgah Sharif, Adiala, Sadiqabad, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Syedan, Tulsa, Girja, Humak, Rawat, Asghar Mall, Pirwadhai, Tench and Saddar where people would start gathering since morning.

According to the set programme, the majority of processions would gather at Jamia Masjid Road from where these would move through traditional routes, including Jamia Masjid Road, Banni, Asghar Mall Road, Trunk Bazaar, Lal Haveli, Sarafa Bazaar and Raja Bazaar. A big gathering of followers would offer 'Zohr' prayers at Fawara Chowk under tight security arrangements. The processions would continue till late night. Some processions would gather at Fawara Chowk and Eidgah Sharif and finally culminate at Jamia Masjid Road where religious scholars would address the gathering. Some big processions would appear from different localities of Chur, Jhangi Syedan, Dhoke Kala Khan, Chungi No. 22, Dhamial, Mughalabad, Adiala Road, Pirwadhai, Morgah, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhata, Tahli Mohri, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Khanna Dak, Kurri Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Eidgah Sharif Road, Dosehra Ground, Bagh Sardaran, Humak Town, Gulistan Colony, Gorakhpur, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Chak Beli Khan, Dhoke Juma, Mubarak Lane, Jan Colony, Shah Khalid Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Allahabad Mohallah and Dhoke Banaras.

People would arrange 'langars' and ‘sabeels’ at different points of procession routes on the occasion where tea, soup and ‘qehwa’ would also be served to participants. People could not set up unregistered ‘langer’ or ‘sabeel’ along traditional routes of the processions.

The health department has deployed dozens of doctors from different allied hospitals to check food items served in 'langars' along procession routes to avoid any untoward incident.