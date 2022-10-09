‘PMLQ making efforts for people’s welfare’

LAHORE : MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi has said Pakistan Muslim League (PMLQ) is making efforts for the welfare of the country, province and people.

Whenever Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi thinks of delivering in the province, obstacles are erected from the Centre, he said and added that the imported government was not caring for people, Maryam Safdar used to say that due to the increase in the price of petrol, her heart cries tears of blood but she kept asking Shehbaz Sharif in closed rooms to increase the price of petrol, now where did the pain go of Maryam Safdar for the people? High electricity bills and inflation have broken the back of people.

He was addressing a meeting of organisational officials of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Rawalpindi at his residence here on Saturday. Former Federal Minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chairman Chief Minister Complaints Cell and District President Rawalpindi Zubair Khan, Vice President Rawalpindi Chaudhry Shehbaz Ghoshi, General Secretary Fayyaz Tabassum, District Council Members Rawalpindi Haji Arshad Mehmood, Madam Riffat and officials of the organisation of Rawalpindi attended the meeting.

Hussain Elahi said if these people are in power, then they enjoy themselves and if they are not in power, they run away to London.

The People’s Party wants to make such a person as the prime minister who does not know whether eggs are sold in dozen or kilo.

He said that the country cannot be handed over to people who have been robbing the country and people for the past thirty years, their businesses and children are all abroad, the increase in the value of the dollar does not matter to them, but their personal capital increases.

He said that when Imran Khan will give the call for long march, we have to come out, now the time has come for the people to come out and raise their voice for a better future of their country and children.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League has faced many difficult situations in every period but has always been stood firmly. Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain said that taking the workers together and giving them a chance to grow is the motto of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s politics. The people for whom we made sacrifices are the ones who sunk the ship of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML).

These people will soon be kicked out of

the constituencies and their securities will be confiscated.

He said that those

people who think that Imran Khan and Pervez Elahi do not have good relations, then it is their mistake.

He said he will make the organisations of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid more active in all tehsils of Rawalpindi.

He said that we have to move forward together to maintain the identity of our party.