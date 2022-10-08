AJK president, PM recall horrific memories of 2005 earthquake

MUZAFFARABAD: The President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and the Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan while recalling the horrific memories of the deadly earthquake that jolted the AJK and KPK in 2005, said on Friday that those who witnessed the ravages of that calamity with their own eyes would never ever forget it.

In their separate messages, the president and prime minister said that the compensation for the loss of human lives caused by the earthquake was not possible, however, the government did what was humanly possible to rehabilitate the survivors and rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

“Seventeen years down the line the dreadful memories of the earthquake continues to bruise our hearts and minds”, they said. Expressing sympathies with those who lost their near and dear ones during the calamity, they reiterated the government’s pledge to take all possible measures to ensure that losses from any future natural calamity are prevented.

They also thanked the brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, China, the United States, Britain, and other European countries for extending their generous help and support in carrying out rescue and relief operations and the rehabilitation of the survivors.

“The exemplary role played by the international community won the hearts of the Pakistani nation and the people of Kashmir”, they said. They thanked the people of Pakistan, especially the armed forces for providing unparalleled help to the earthquake victims.

“The unprecedented role played by the government as well as the people of Pakistan is a golden part of our history and the people of Azad Kashmir would never forget it”, they said. The duo also prayed for those who lost their precious lives and expressed sympathies with victims of the devastating earthquake that had killed thousands of people in Azad Kashmir and KPK besides destroying billions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure including roads, buildings and other precious assets.