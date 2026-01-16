Kate Middleton ups a new role unofficially for King Charles as William prepares his Coronation

Kate Middleton has seemingly decided 2026 will be her year to dive head first into her royal responsibilities. So much so that she’s been working even during her days at home, its been revealed.

Everything from her work ethic, to the way she’s showing up for other members of the Firm has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to the Firm.

According to their findings, “Kate’s got so much she wants to accomplish this coming year, and now that she’s feeling better, she’s throwing herself back into life.”

For those unversed with all that happened in the previous year, the princess finished her preventative chemotherapy treatment and slowly began her reintroduction back into being a full-time royal.

Even on days she’s supposed to be free, the insider tells Star magazine, “even when she’s home resting, she’s usually working on something.” Reason being “she’s the type of person that feels happiest when she feels useful.”

However, that is not to say she’s “pretending she’s invincible,” because “she’s very aware there are limits, and she respects that and is disciplined about sticking to her doctors’ orders.”

Her biggest motivation through it all however, is her desire to “to implement programs that really have an impact on British children in need.” Plus “her big focus is on early childhood development, as a mother, it’s something that’s very dear to [her] heart.”

Hence, most days “she’s doing a lot of groundwork behind the scenes, lots of readings, lots of meetings with experts so that she can make decisions from an informed place.”

“her own projects aren’t the only thing taking up most of her time though because “she’s working with William, supporting him every step of the way as he prepares for the throne”.

As well as “in the interim, she’s helping Charles out with anything that’s needed as well, which can mean reading the minutes from meetings to weigh in on an issue to popping over with baked goods to cheer him up,” the insider concluded by saying.