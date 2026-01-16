Prince William’s beefed up PR all set to fight off ‘plot’ and ‘it might not be long’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision to take on crisis-management expert Liza Ravenscroft, in something that is deemed a non-crisis role, within their office, has caused quite the frenzy.

Its also come right as Prince Harry is slated to testify in a privacy case against the publisher for the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers.

What’s also pertinent to mention is that this hiring is a recommendation, by a former communications secretary to Charles and Queen Camilla, and according to the Mail on Sunday, “it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William's office after a period of turmoil”.

That too “when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession.”

All of this happening so close together, that too while the Sussexes await a security reassessment, which if successful will make it so Prince Harry no longer has to inform the country of his trips 30 days in advance and receive their armed, tax-funded police security.

In the eyes of The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, Richard Eden, there is a hidden motive behind this hire, one that is not just to smoothen out the transition.

In his eyes, “Her [Ms Ravenscroft’s] CV stresses that she has told companies ‘how to get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents....It’s often front-page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks’.”

“However, everyone at Kensington Palace is desperately keen to emphasise that she has been hired for her general abilities as a communications expert and not just because of her experience at dealing with crises.”

While even sources clarified that “people who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds,” the commentator feels the Wales’ made this move because they already suspect trouble ahead.

He also stands by his belief that the Sussexes’ decision to return to the UK more often, should security no longer be an issue, “serve(s) to put pressure on the King and the rest of the Royal Family to roll out the red carpet for the Sussexes, even though the California-based couple have never apologised for their disgraceful attacks.”

He even went as far as to call it a “PR offensive is part of the establishment ‘plot’” whose main goal is to get the couple back into “the affections of the British public”.

Hence “so, while Liza Ravenscroft’s new role at Kensington Palace may be a ‘non-crisis’ one for now, it might not be long before she needs all the skills she acquired while dealing with disasters in the corporate world,” he concluded by saying.