Sarah Ferguson updates her plans now that Andrew’s eviction is nine days away

After nearly a year of backlash and a media frenzy against her and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson is seemingly ready to ‘spread her wings’ finally and find her own residence, now that her ex-husband’s move from the Royal Lodge has been moved all the way up to 25th January, 2026.

For those unversed, this comes after the rumor mill began hypothesizing her living arrangements, both solo, as well as in her eldest daughters’ Cotswolds home.

But now, a well-placed source reveals that while “She has stood by [Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor] all these years” the fact of the matter is that she “is now ready to spread her wings.”

Especially since it was clarified early on that she won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

Only now however, has the source told Hello! magazine, “she won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home” either. “Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.”

Meanwhile her ex-husband appears to have locked himself into his own personal world, because “Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything,” the insider admitted near the end. “The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened.”