Extent of Meghan Markle’s fears gets the spotlight: ‘The press detest her which is a problem’

Talk of Meghan Markle’s return to England has made headlines on all major news outlets across the world. So much so that the potential for nervousness has been highlighted by a royal commentator.

The expert in question issuing this warning is none other than Richard Fitzwilliams and he believes, should security arrangements be ‘up to par’ the world may see more of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and even Meghan Markle in the UK.

However, should this come to pass he said, in his own words, “she will be nervous,” because to date “the split in the royal family has not healed,” according to Express.

Furthermore, “her poll ratings are around 20% with c2/3 against, which could not be much worse,” he also pointed out before concluding with a reminder of the British media because “The press detest her, which will cause problems.”

What makes this time even more nerve wracking is the fact that Meghan Markle was previously booed by the public, when she stepped outside of St. Paul's Cathedral in London for a Platinum Jubilee service in June 2022.

This was one of the first times Meghan returned to the UK since 2020 when Megxit happened.

It even prompted a warning on GB News by Political commentator Emma Woolf who reminded people “She doesn’t like being booed in public.”

The event that is likely to bring the Duchess to the other side of the pond is none other than the Invictus Games, that are a year away on July 10th, 2027.

Per The Sun, while the news of her return is still just a flurry of rumors what will be the key is their security arrangement, which will depend on the Ravec committee that is doing a full reassessment after the Duke suffered a security blow mere meters from his person.