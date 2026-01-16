Why Prince William, Kate hired a crisis expert despite royal 'calm'?

Inside William and Kate’s new crisis communications hire

Prince William and Princess Kate recently added a new member to their communications team.

Crisis communication senior, Liza Ravenscroft, joined the team as a manager in the Kensington Palace press office. She previously worked for major cooperates to handle difficult situations.

Her experience includes working “arm in arm with big names facing their toughest times,” which has led some royal watchers to question why the Prince and Princess of Wales would need someone with that background.

Royal commentator Richard Eden raised the issue in The Daily Mail, asking, “Why on earth would the Prince and Princes of Wales need a crisis manager when they are the calm amid the royal storm?”

A palace spokesperson clarified her role in a statement, “Liza is joining in a non-crisis-based role in the KP press office, working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace had.”

The spokesperson also explained that “people who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds.”

The royal couple apparently took the step after ongoing controversies with the royal family including Prince Andrew's links with Jeffrey Epstein and criticism on King Charles for handling the situation.

Moreover, in 2024, Kate and William faced public backlash over a Mother’s Day photo while the princess’s abdominal surgery led to online rumors. An expert can seemingly help with similar situations in the future.