Photo:Jodie Foster voices opinion about 'misogyny'

Jodie Foster has gotten candid about her early recognition.

In a new chat with NPR's, Foster opened up about how an early Academy nomination saved from "abuse" in Hollywood.

“Anybody who’s in the workplace has had misogynist microaggressions."

"That’s just a part of being a woman, right? But what kept me from having those bad experiences, those terrible experiences?”

It is noteworthy that the 63-year-old acting sensation received her first Oscar nomination in 1977.

She earned this score for her role in Taxi Driver.

According to Jodie, women who are in a workplace often experience misogynist microaggressions. She revealed that she really had to examine what saved her from such experiences.

Foster realized that by the time she was 12, she was powerless. But after being nominated for Oscar, it made her a part of different category of people, who had power.

She began, “What I came to believe … is that I had a certain amount of power by the time I was, like, 12.”

“So by the time I had my first Oscar nomination, I was part of a different category of people that had power and I was too dangerous to touch”, she added.

Foster continued, “I could've ruined people's careers or I could've called ‘Uncle,’ so I wasn't on the block," after which she signed off from the chat.