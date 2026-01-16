Kate Middleton celebrates England women's rugby stars after World Cup win

Kate Middleton celebrates women's rugby stars after World Cup win

Kate Middleton is proud of England Women’s rugby team, Red Roses, for their "amazing achievement."

On January 15, the Princess of Wales hosted the women's Rugby World Cup champions at Windsor Castle to mark their last autumn win against Canada.

Taking it to her official Instagram account, the future queen offered glimpses into her "great day" spent with the World Cup winners.

The first slide in the post featured Kate posing beside the trophy and holding a rugby team's T-shirt with several autographs.

"A great day hosting Women’s Rugby World Cup winners @redrosesrugby today at Windsor!" the caption read.

"Congratulations to you all - what an achievement!" she added.

In the carousel, the last snap showed a group photo of the whole team with Kate captured in one of the halls of Windsor Castle.

During the event, Kate took a moment to praise the Women’s rugby team that they had "inspired all the new generation" after their World Cup success, via Independent.

“I think it really showed how accessible rugby is to so many types of girls, in different parts of the country.”

Moreover, the mom-of-three revealed her kids also like to play rugby.

“Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn’t yet at school, and I was asking how many schools are actually incorporating (rugby)," Kate shared. “Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it’s such a great game.

She added, “Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early.

“Obviously as they get physically stronger – George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George – but, up to a certain age I think it’s great.”